McEachin, Spanberger host virtual Joint Service Academy Day

Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) and Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) have announced details for their upcoming virtual Service Academy Day, in which high school students from Virginia’s Fourth and Seventh Congressional Districts will be able to meet with representatives from various U.S. Service Academies and learn more about the Academy nomination process.

“Every year, I am impressed by the young men and women who are eager to serve to serve their country,” McEachin said. “I am excited to once again host this Service Academy Day with Congresswoman Spanberger. This event will be a wonderful opportunity for students to learn more about these esteemed military academies and the incredible education and professional opportunities they provide. I strongly encourage interested students to attend, and I look forward to seeing the very best and brightest students and their families.”

“One of the greatest honors I have as a U.S. Representative is nominating outstanding young Virginians as candidates to our nation’s service academies. The sheer number of applicants, the caliber of students, and the clear dedication to excellence has been remarkable each nomination cycle. This event will be a terrific opportunity for students and their parents to learn more about the application and nomination process,” Spanberger said. “Public service is truly our nation’s highest calling, and I am so proud of the Central Virginia students who are committed to serving their fellow Americans. I look forward to engaging with many Central Virginia students throughout this process, and I would like to thank the representatives from each of the U.S. service academies for giving their time and joining this presentation.”

Details for the virtual Joint Service Academy Day are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 11:00 am ET

WHERE: This information session will be held virtually. Interested students can RSVP here.

The five U.S. Service Academies include: the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and the U.S. Naval Academy.

Nominations to U.S. Service Academies can be made by the President, Vice President, or a Member of Congress. Nominations are required for all but the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, to which appointments are made on the basis of an annual nationwide competition.