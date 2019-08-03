McEachin, Scott co-host Chesapeake town hall
Congressman A. Donald McEachin and Congressman Bobby Scott co-hosted a town hall in Chesapeake on Thursday.
Attended by about 200 people, with continual substantive questions, the event lasted over 90 minutes. Questions ranged from issues such as the Deep Creek Bridge project to President Trump’s disregard for environmental protections. Several questions were asked about cybersecurity with particular concern about the latest security breach at Capital One.
“I am so appreciative of all the folks who came out last night and engaged with Congressman Scott and me,” said Congressman McEachin. “I learn so much from these town halls about what my constituents’ concerns are and how I can best represent them in Congress. Whether we agreed or disagreed, everyone was interested in engaging in real dialogue, and searching for real solutions and common ground. These town halls are a true exercise in democracy and representative government and I so appreciate constituents’ interest. Government is strongest when citizens are engaged and involved.”
You can watch video of the town hall here.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.