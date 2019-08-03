McEachin, Scott co-host Chesapeake town hall

Congressman A. Donald McEachin and Congressman Bobby Scott co-hosted a town hall in Chesapeake on Thursday.

Attended by about 200 people, with continual substantive questions, the event lasted over 90 minutes. Questions ranged from issues such as the Deep Creek Bridge project to President Trump’s disregard for environmental protections. Several questions were asked about cybersecurity with particular concern about the latest security breach at Capital One.

“I am so appreciative of all the folks who came out last night and engaged with Congressman Scott and me,” said Congressman McEachin. “I learn so much from these town halls about what my constituents’ concerns are and how I can best represent them in Congress. Whether we agreed or disagreed, everyone was interested in engaging in real dialogue, and searching for real solutions and common ground. These town halls are a true exercise in democracy and representative government and I so appreciate constituents’ interest. Government is strongest when citizens are engaged and involved.”

You can watch video of the town hall here.

