mceachin pushes enrichmond foundation board for answers on funds

The Enrichmond Foundation’s Board of Directors voted in June to dissolve, and since, reports have detailed how local organizations and entities that entrusted funding to the foundation have been left without answers and unable to access their funds.

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today sent a letter to the foundation’s board demanding answers and improved transparency and accountability regarding the organization’s dissolution and the various funds that were entrusted to the foundation by the federal government, local stakeholders and other entities.

“It is critical that those who entrusted Enrichmond with donations and relied on the Foundation for distribution of these funds be provided with information regarding availability of funds as well as a full accounting of funds entrusted to Enrichmond,” McEachin said. “Likewise, Enrichmond has received grant funding from the federal government, including in 2012 from the United States Department of Agriculture and in 2020 from the National Park Service. As you undertake steps to complete the dissolution of the Enrichmond Foundation, you must ensure that any and all federal funds granted to the Foundation are fully accounted for and ensure that these funds were allocated according to agreements with the relevant federal agencies.”

The Enrichmond Foundation maintains control and oversight of the preservation of East End and Evergreen cemeteries. These historical African American burial grounds are important sites within Rep. McEachin’s district and have historical and cultural value for the Commonwealth and the nation.

“As the dissolution process continues, plans must be put in place for the continued preservation and restoration of East End and Evergreen Cemeteries. These properties, hosting memorials for many of Richmond’s notable historical residents and unfortunately neglected for so long, are among the most significant cultural assets associated with the City,” McEachin said. “In the Historic Evergreen Cemetery Master Plan, Enrichmond committed to a vision ‘to inspire present and future generations to honor the nation’s African American cultural, historical, and spiritual inheritance,’ and plans must be put in place to ensure that this vision is followed through and that these historic areas are protected.”