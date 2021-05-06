McEachin meets with Chesapeake students in Samsung’s Solve For Tomorrow Contest

Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin met virtually this week with students from Hickory Middle School in Chesapeake who are semi-finalists in Samsung’s national Solve for Tomorrow contest.

The students’ goal was to improve security in schools and decrease the spread of diseases. This included creating an automatic door opener, a security card reader and an app that tracks students’ locations in school.

They will receive $65,000 for technology and supplies for their placement so far and the winners of the competition will be announced at the end of the month.

“These students showed me today that the future of our Commonwealth and our country is bright,” McEachin said. “They were so enthusiastic, intelligent and creative. They put those skills to great use in their work in the Solve for Tomorrow contest and I saw those stellar qualities in my meeting with them today. I want to thank them and to make sure they know how much I appreciate them and their efforts and I want to thank Samsung for hosting this contest for our youth. Spending time with young, engaged constituents is always inspiring!”

