Matt Moore sets Virginia career points record at Senior Night

Courtesy UVA Media Relations

With two goals and six assists, Virginia attackman Matt More passed Steele Stanwick on Virginia’s all-time career points list in the Cavaliers’ 20-10 win over Lafayette (4-11) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night.

At Virginia’s Senior Night, fifth-year Moore finished Thursday’s contest with 271 career points, including 140 goals and 131 assists.

In the cage, Miles Thompson (1-0) earned his first career win after posting a career-best 13 saves in 52:48 of action. Lafayette’s Gabe Cummins (3-6) suffered the loss.

In addition to Moore, Payton Cormier (5 goals, 8 shots) and Regan Quinn (4 goals, 5 shots) led the Cavaliers offensively. Quinn’s four goals are a career best. Virginia dominated the faceoff-X after Petey LaSalla (17-22), Gable Braun (7-10) and Mitchell Whalen (1-2) combined to win 25 of the game’s 34 total faceoffs.

Virginia (11-3) recognized all 14 of its fourth and fifth-year student-athletes prior to the start of Thursday’s contest.

