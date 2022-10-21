Menu
mary baldwin program to combat regional healthcare shortages create jobs pipeline
News

Mary Baldwin program to combat regional healthcare shortages, create jobs pipeline

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

mary baldwin universityMary Baldwin University has launched a new nursing anesthesiology program with a full cohort of 25 students. Accreditation was achieved in June.

“This is a milestone achievement for both the college of health sciences, and healthcare in this region,” said founding program director Johanna Newman, a doctor of nursing anesthesiology practice who works in various hospitals in the region.

The new program is one of just three in Virginia and about 120 in the nation. More than 100 applications were received within a few weeks of its official launch.

“These students are extremely serious about their profession, and when they look at what we’re offering, it’s impressive by any objective standard,” said Newman in a news release.

Students will study in an intensive hands-on environment with highly celebrated faculty.

“There’s currently a major shortage of nurse anesthetists in the U.S.,” said Newman.

The RAND Corporation estimates total staffing shortfalls to be more than 5,000, with the problem almost exclusively impacting rural communities. For instance, residents in much of southwest Virginia often have to drive 4-5 hours for routine surgeries because of a shortage of anesthesia providers.

Newman has developed strategic partnerships with hard-hit hospital systems in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina, that will provide premium medical experience and a pipeline for great jobs. The vast majority of students will field job offers prior to completing their degree.

“We’re going to be plugging these students into communities where nurse anesthetists handle about 80 percent of rural anesthesia care, and where they can get experience as autonomous providers,” said Newman. “This kind of opportunity is hard to come by, and very attractive.”

For more information on the anesthesiology program, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

