Mail-in ballot error identified in Western Albemarle precincts

Published Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, 4:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Albemarle County Voter Registration and Elections Office is working to contact voters in three precincts in western Albemarle who may have been sent an incorrect absentee mail-in ballot.

Voters who received incorrect ballots should not fill them out and should immediately contact Voter Registration and Elections or bring the incorrect ballot to the Registrar’s office at the 5th street County Office Building, 1600 5th Street, Charlottesville 22902.

Precincts whose voters may have received an incorrect ballot are:

601, Crozet (voting at Crozet Elementary School)

604, Brownsville (voting at Brownsville Elementary School)

606, Mechum’s River (voting at Western Albemarle High School)

Affected Vvoters should call 434-529-7127 or email VoterRegistration@albemarle.org.

The error does not affect voters from those 3 precincts who have voted early in person.

Voters in the Crozet, Brownsville and Mechum’s River (Western Albemarle High School) precincts are urged to immediately review the ballot they received. The correct ballot for those precincts includes the House of Delegates race for the 25th district and is labeled Ballot Style #009 in the lower right-hand corner.

Voters who received a different ballot should immediately contact the Albemarle County Registration and Elections Office to find out how they can get the correct ballot, by calling 434 529-7127 or by email VoterRegistration@albemarle.org.