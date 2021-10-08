Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Oct. 11-15
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Amherst County:
Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr-Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk work. Lane closures/delays. Est. comp. 11/21.
Route 29 (Buffalo River and South Main Street ramps) – Milling and Paving. Est. comp. 11/15.
Route 29 By-Pass – Long line painting operations on ramps.
Route 659 and Rout 608 (Depot Street and Toytown Road) – Railroad crossing replacement. Crossing closed. Detours in place.
Route 681 over Williams Run – Bridge rehabilitation project underway. One 10’6” lane w/signal.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Appomattox County:
Route 460 (707—Prince Edward line) – Widen shoulders, install rumble strips. Est. comp. – Nov 2021.
Route 691 (719-643) –Long line painting
Surface treatment operations will take place at various locations and motorists should anticipate delays.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Buckingham County:
Route 725 (609-608) – 10/12-12/3, closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 609, 636, and 608 to 725.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Campbell County:
Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.
Route 29 N (906-912), 460 W (793-Concord Tpke), & 501 (605-1116) – Milling /paving.
Route 29 By-Pass near Altavista – Long line painting operations on ramps.
Route 40 at Main St, Brookneal – Sign work.
Route 460 at Mt. Athos Road – Sign work.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Charlotte County:
Route 616, Phenix AHQ –Rural Rustic project; installing entrance/mainline pipe.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Cumberland County:
Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Halifax County:
Route 58 E over Perrin Creek – One lane closed thru Oct. 29 for repairs. 16’ travel lane.
Route 360 and other routes – Litter pick up. Be alert to presence of crew and delays.
Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic pattern. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin Oct. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.
Route 612, Bethel AHQ –Rural Rustic project
Route 626 – Alignment improvements. Estimated completion – October 8, 2021.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Lynchburg:
Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern likely. Completion July 31, 2023.
Route 680, Church Road – Bridge replacement. Expect delays. Closed to thru traffic from Route 976 (Coleman Road), to the intersection of Rout 666 (Yeatts Store Road) starting 11/15. Estimated completion Feb 11, 2022.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Nelson County:
Route 6– Bridge project. 11′ width 6 W at bridge. Signs, message boards will assist. Est comp-10/21.
Route 672, East Branch Loop – Culvert replacement. Expect delays. Closed from Route 151 (Patrick Henry Hwy) to Route 673 (East Branch Loop) starting 11/01. Estimated completion December 03, 2021.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29 @ Route 703 – Signal work.
Route 29, Rondo AHQ – Expect delays during surface work.
Route 58 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.
Route 707, Kentuck AHQ –Rural Rustic project
Route 730 (729-1254) – Closed to thru traffic 10/4-11/12 for culvert replacement. Detour: 730, 729, 732, 726, 733 and 730.
Route 786, Snowberry Rd (785-799) – Closed thru 10/22 for culvert replacement. Detour via Route 786, 785, 605, 799 back to 786.
Route 1324, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Prince Edward County:
Route 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.
Route 133 – Contractors will repave. Delays possible.
Route 604 (706-712) – Long line painting.
Route 628, 740 & 751 –Rural Rustic projects.
Please note districtwide activities above.