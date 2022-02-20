Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Feb. 21-25

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District in the coming week. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus in Madison Heights – Sign maintenance.

Route 681 over Williams Run – Bridge rehabilitation project underway. One 10’6” lane w/signal.

Route 682 Woody’s Lake Road Madison Heights – Starting Jan 10 with an expected completion date of Dec 15, 2022. Expect lane closures, delays, rough road. Signs and flaggers to direct traffic.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 and 460 Bus – Preventative maintenance on traffic signals.

Route 667 – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project. Route 667 (Hummingbird Lane) will be temporarily closed from Route 608 (Stonewall Road) to Route 668 (Little Dogwood Road). Road closure is scheduled to begin February 07, 2022 and is planned until March 11, 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 24/60 – Installing centerline markings.

Route 665 – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project. Route 665 (Fanny White Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 631 (Troublesome Creek Road) to Route 60 (James Anderson Hwy). Road closure is scheduled to begin February 14, 2022 and is planned until March 11, 2022.

Route 743, Shady Oaks Road – Cul-de-sac work.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 58/622 – Working on transverse rumble strips.

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin Oct. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 671 – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to emergency bridge repairs on Route 671 in Halifax County. Route 671 (Jones Ferry Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 659 (River Road), to the intersection of Route 679 (Union Grove Road). Route 671 closure and repair work has been delayed until February 14th.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 689 – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to superstructure replacement on Route 689 in Pittsylvania County. Route 689 (Strader Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 649 (Payneton Road), to the intersection of Route 691 (Mill Creek Road). This section of Route 689 will be closed 03/07/2022 – 04/01/2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 651 – Daytime road closure for bank stabilization 2/14 – 2/25.

Route 665 at Briery Creek – emergency bridge repairs. Road is closed and a detour is in place.

Please note districtwide activities above.