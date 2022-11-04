Louisa County: Charlottesville man dead from injuries in I-64 crash

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash eastbound on I-64 at the 137-mile marker in Louisa County at 1:10 a.m. Thursday.

A 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ran off the road to the left, striking a tree.

The driver, Anthony Lee Heim, 51, of Charlottesville, died on the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

The passenger in the truck, Georgia Joyce Flowers, 48, of Charlottesville, suffered serious injury and was transported to UVA Medical Center.

This crash remains under investigation.