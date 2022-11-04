Menu
louisa county charlottesville man dead from injuries in i 64 crash
News

Louisa County: Charlottesville man dead from injuries in I-64 crash

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 64
(© spiritofamerica – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash eastbound on I-64 at the 137-mile marker in Louisa County at 1:10 a.m. Thursday.

A 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ran off the road to the left, striking a tree.

The driver, Anthony Lee Heim, 51, of Charlottesville, died on the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

The passenger in the truck, Georgia Joyce Flowers, 48, of Charlottesville, suffered serious injury and was transported to UVA Medical Center.

This crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

