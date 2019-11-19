Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden named Biletnikoff Award semifinalist

National recognition continues to roll in for Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden, as the senior wide receiver has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 Biletnikoff Award.

Gandy-Golden was one of 12 semifinalist named for the 2019 Biletnikoff Award, as announced earlier today by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation. The native of Dallas, Ga., has been on the Biletnikoff Award watch list for the last two seasons.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the season’s outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

Gandy-Golden currently ranks No. 2 in the country in total receiving yards (1,244) and receiving yards per game (124.4). He ranks No. 21 in the country in receptions per game (6.4).

Earlier this season, Gandy-Golden became the first player in program history to record 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons (2017 – 1,066; 2018 – 1,037; 2019 – 1,244).

Gandy-Golden has rewritten all of Liberty’s career receiving records. He is the school’s all-time leader in career receiving yards (3,662), receptions (225) and receiving touchdowns (31). He also holds the program record with 17 100-yard games, seven of which have come during his senior season.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., will announce the three finalists for the 2019 Biletnikoff Award, following another vote, on November 25, 2019.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live on December 12, 2019, at the College Football Hall of Fame on The Home Depot College Football Awards presented by Gildan to be broadcast 7 – 9 p.m. (EST) on ESPN.

