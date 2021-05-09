Liberty completes sweep of Kennesaw State, clinches ASUN North Division

The Liberty Flames completed a three-game sweep of the Kennesaw State Owls with a 4-1 Senior Day victory Sunday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

With the sweep of the ASUN series, the Flames clinch first place in the ASUN North Division and secure the division’s top seed for the upcoming ASUN Tournament.

Liberty right-hander Trey Gibson, 7-3, allowed one run on six hits in throwing the first complete game of this collegiate career. The freshman struck out eight and did not walk a batter in the contest.

Flames senior shortstop Cam Locklear celebrated Senior Day with three hits, two doubles and a triple, and scored twice in the game for the Flames. Fellow senior right fielder Jake Wilson plated Locklear twice with his two hits in the contest.

Liberty designated hitter Brady Gulakowski hit his seventh home run of the season, a solo shot, in the fourth inning. He also walked with the bases loaded to join Wilson with two RBI in the game.

With the win, Liberty moves to 17-1 in the ASUN Conference and sews up first place in the conference’s North Division. The Flames have six straight games and move to 33-11 overall. Kennesaw State drops to 12-5 in ASUN play and 26-16 overall.

