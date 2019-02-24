Liberty Baseball: Flames complete sweep of Delaware

Noah Skirrow pitched eight scoreless innings, leading the Liberty Flames to an 11-0 win over Delaware Blue Hens and complete a sweep of the three-game series, Sunday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Skirrow scattered six hits and struck out a career-high 11 in the contest to record his first victory of 2019.

Liberty catcher Jonathan Embry collected three hits, drove in two runs and scored three times. Left fielder Brandon added two hits and a career-high four RBI for the Flames.

Winners of four-straight contests, Liberty ups its record to 5-2. Delaware falls to 0-6.

