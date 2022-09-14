Waynesboro: Lane closure on Thursday at corner of Wayne and Main streets
The City of Waynesboro issued a news flash to announce a lane closure on Thursday at the corner of N. Wayne and W. Main streets.
The closure is due to the installation of a sign and is planned for 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The sign installation is taking place at the Edmunds Building at 421 W. Main St. in downtown Waynesboro.
There will be construction cones in the area.
The city asks residents to use alternate routes if possible.