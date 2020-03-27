Landes announces additional restrictions at Augusta County Courthouse

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes has issued a notice further limiting access to the Augusta County Courthouse.

The Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office is now requiring appointments to enter the Courthouse to further comply with health officials’ recommendations related to social distancing and limiting the number of individuals gathering together.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has instituted this new policy during the COVID-19 Pandemic to do all we can to protect the public during this period, and our staff who work at the Augusta County Courthouse,” Landes said. “If you have any questions regarding this new policy, please contact the Clerk’s Office before you come to the Courthouse.”

Beginning Monday, March 30, the public will be required to make an appointment for accessing certain services provided by the Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office. For those needing assistance with civil filings, including complaints, petitions, divorces, name changes, or restoration of firearms, an appointment needs to be made by calling the Clerk’s Office. When applying for a Concealed Handgun Permit, individuals will first need to complete the application, which can be done online and then printed, make an appointment, and bring the application with them, and other required documents. For renewal and replacement Concealed Handgun Permits an application can be filled out online and then printed and mailed with a copy of a driver’s license and the current permit along with a $40.00 check to the Clerk’s Office.

In addition, those applying for marriage licenses, Notary qualifications, administration of oaths, recordation of military discharge papers, and appointment of ministers and others to perform marriage ceremonies will need to make an appointment to enter the Courthouse. Those needing assistance with probate and estate matters will continue to make appointments, as has been the practice in the past. Only those individuals appearing in their normal professional capacity who require access to the Clerk’s Office will be allowed to enter without an appointment. This would include professionals recording deeds, and attorneys representing clients with civil or criminal matters or filings.

More information about the online services available for the public at the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk. The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds, probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

