Kyle Guy concludes strong NBA Summer League in Kings’ loss

Former UVA basketball star Kyle Guy put up double figures in scoring for the seventh straight game, scoring 11 points for the Sacramento Kings in an 83-80 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Guy did struggle with his shooting in the defeat, connecting on just 5-of-19 from the field and 1-of-9 from three-point range.

For the summer, Guy, the 55th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, averaged 14.9 points and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 37.8 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from three-point range.

The Kings signed Guy last week to a two-way contract for the 2019-2020 season, meaning the 6’2” sharpshooter will split his time in 2019-2020 between the NBA and G League.

The two-way contract means Guy cannot spend more than 45 days with the Kings at the NBA level. The Kings have a G League affiliate in Stockton, Calif.

When with the NBA club, Guy will receive a prorated share of a rookie scale contract and can make upwards of $400,000.

Guy was the Most Outstanding Player in the 2019 Final Four, scoring 24 points in the championship-game win over Texas Tech, and scoring six points in the final seven seconds, including three free throws with six-tenths of a second to go, in the one-point win over Auburn in the national semifinals.

A two-time first-team All-ACC selection, Guy led Virginia in scoring in 2018-2019, averaging 15.4 points per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 42.6 percent from three-point range.

He was also third on the team in rebounding, averaging 4.5 boards per game.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google