JMU rallies from big second half deficit, stuns Appalachian State, 32-28

JMU has proven that it was more than ready for life in the FBS. On Saturday, the Dukes won their first -ever Sun Belt Conference game, upsetting Appalachian State on the road, 32-28.

The Dukes (3-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) stopped one of the most talked about teams in the country, putting themselves up for that discussion after this performance.

The Mountaineers started off their season with a crazy 63-31 loss to North Carolina, only losing after trying to go for two points late on for the win. It was a game where App State scored 40 points in the fourth quarter. Then they went to No. 6 Texas A&M and won 17-14 before getting a Hail Mary last week to beat Troy. But against the Dukes, a 28-10 lead was not enough as JMU outscored the hosts 22-0 in the second half, including 15-0 in the final quarter, to win.

Todd Centeio went 17-for-29 for 209 yards and two touchdowns, while he also rushed for 88 yards and added a touchdown run. Kaelon Black rushed for 85 yards and a score as the victors outgained App State 369-305 on the night.

JMU allowed four touchdowns in the fourth quarter but got a late 23-yard touchdown reception to Black from Centeio to give the visitors the momentum entering the second half. Black’s four-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the team a lead it would not give up, holding on for this monumental victory.

JMU won despite going just 2-for-14 on third down and committing seven penalties. JMU also lost two fumbles but managed to dominate the time of possession, 33:28 to 26:32.

App State managed just 63 rushing yards on 34 carries.

Next, JMU hosts Texas State next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.