Charlottesville Police are investigating a reported rape in the Free Bridge encampment, which is home to an estimated 80 unhoused people in an area in a section of a public park located along the Rivanna River.

The rape was reported to police on Thursday evening, per a release from the Charlottesville PD.

The alleged perpetrator is an individual possibly known to the victim, the release reported.

The PD noted in the release that it “is aware of the significant public interest surrounding the encampment and is sensitive to the circumstances involved.’

“Out of respect for the victim and the integrity of the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time,” the release said.

Background

The Free Bridge encampment has been a community focus since the encampment began to form in 2024.

As its population grew, Charlottesville City Council voted last year to purchase a former hotel for $6.25 million with plans to convert the space into a low-barrier shelter for the unhoused.

The plans are coming along at a glacial pace, though, it appears.

The latest word on the shelter plans is that city staff and representatives of community groups that work with the unhoused are hoping to have a meeting of the minds in August to discuss next steps.

Lawsuit

Another bit of news from this week related to the encampment: a Charlottesville man has filed a lawsuit against Police Chief Michael Kochis, accusing the chief and his police department of failing to enforce trespassing laws at the encampment.

According to reporting from NBC29 News, city resident Timothy Santiago notes in the suit that the encampment “poses a threat to public safety and health” – listing the causes as “sewage produced by the encampment, dirty needles left by individuals in the encampment, and violence for the homeless.”

The suit also alleges that residents of the encampment have told city residents that they cannot enter the public park and that there have been attempts by encampment residents to charge outsiders a fee to be able to enter.

The suit, filed on Thursday, hours before the reported rape in the encampment, requests that the city PD “enforce the laws of the Commonwealth and protect life and safety.”

Back to the news release

The police department, in its release, said it “continues to dedicate resources to this area to help ensure the safety of individuals living in the encampment, as well as community members who use the trail for recreation.”

The PD asked that anyone with information related to the reported rape is encouraged to contact the department at (434) 970-3280 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

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