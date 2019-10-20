JMU faculty art work on display at Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art

Creative and scholarly work from faculty members in the School of Art, Design and Art History (SADAH) at James Madison University will be on display from Oct. 28-Dec. 6, at the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art.

The SADAH Faculty Exhibition features new artwork and scholarship by art faculty in the areas of art history; art education; architectural, industrial and graphic design; and art studio, which includes ceramics, fibers, multimedia, metals and jewelry, painting and drawing, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

“It is a rare opportunity to see the broad range of work that our art faculty members are engaged in,” says Kathy Schwartz, director of SADAH. “It showcases the exceptional quality of the visual artists, designers and scholars at JMU. This exhibition also gives students the opportunity to see the quality of the work presented by the faculty, who are remarkable mentors to their students.”

The faculty work is motivated by current issues in our society including environmental challenges and barriers to social justice, according to Beth Hinderliter, director of the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. The artist reception on Monday, October 28, 2019, is also free and open to the public. Faculty members will be on hand to meet attendees and talk with them about their work.

Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art’s mission is to present the highest level of fine art experiences and to create an active space for robust discourse of vital issues facing our society. It is a space where the local and academic community share ideas about contemporary art and our wider cultural experiences. Art breaks barriers between languages and brings us together to be inspired and knowledgeable citizens, no matter where we come from. Visit jmu.edu/ dukehallgallery for further information.

