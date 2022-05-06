augusta free press news

Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Poca High School coach Allen Osborne

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, May. 6, 2022, 6:32 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

uva basketball
Photo by Dan Grogan.

Poca High School coach Allen Osborne joins the show to offer his insight into his star player, Isaac McKneely, a four-star guard headed to Virginia in June.

Osborne shares details of how Virginia got involved in recruiting McKneely, the Dots’ run to a 2022 West Virginia state title, McKneely’s reaction to the news that Kihei Clark is returning for a COVID redshirt year, and more.

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Pandora.


augusta free press
augusta free press news
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: