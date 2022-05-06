Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Poca High School coach Allen Osborne
Poca High School coach Allen Osborne joins the show to offer his insight into his star player, Isaac McKneely, a four-star guard headed to Virginia in June.
Osborne shares details of how Virginia got involved in recruiting McKneely, the Dots’ run to a 2022 West Virginia state title, McKneely’s reaction to the news that Kihei Clark is returning for a COVID redshirt year, and more.
