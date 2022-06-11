Interstate 81 Exit 247 lane, ramp closures Saturday night into Sunday morning

Emergency bridge work will take place at Interstate 81, exit 247 in Harrisonburg, beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 and extend into the early morning hours of Sunday, June 12.

A hit-and-run bridge strike occurred on June 6 in the northbound lanes. Emergency bridge inspections were conducted on June 7, showing some surface beam damage on the Route 33 westbound bridge over northbound I-81. The bridge and ramps are safe for traffic to use

Crews will perform barrier placement, guardrail and curb work on the Route 33 (East Market Street) westbound bridge over I-81. This work is for the left acceleration lane, which will permanently remain narrowed and shortened until the bridge is replaced.

The Virginia Department of Transportation anticipates awarding a contract this year to replace both Route 33 bridges over I-81 in addition to replacing the two Route 33 railroad bridges located just west of I-81.

Crews will close the following for the Saturday night work into Sunday morning:

I-81 northbound merge lane and on-ramp to eastbound Route 33

Route 33 eastbound on ramp and merge lane to I-81 northbound.

Route 33 westbound, single lane closure.

Work to remove a single beam over I-81 northbound is anticipated for the Route 33 westbound bridge within the next month. Single beam removal for the Route 33 westbound bridge over I-81 southbound is also part of this work. The barriers that are being put in place on June 11-12 will keep traffic away from the damaged beam.

All work is weather permitting.

