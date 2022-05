Inside Stephen Strasburg’s rehab start, and Better Call Saul

Published Wednesday, May. 25, 2022, 6:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Scott German was on hand for Stephen Strasburg’s first rehab start last night in Fredericksburg. Scott joins “Street Knowledge” to talk with Chris Graham about Strasburg, and the mid-season finale of “Better Call Saul.”

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora.

Like this: Like Loading...