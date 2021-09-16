How to use cannabis concentrates

Have you ever wondered what cannabis concentrates are and how they work? Do you want to know more about cannabis concentrates and how they can benefit you?

Cannabis concentrates are a relatively new form of cannabis and they come in many different forms. Cannabis concentrates are becoming increasingly popular because users can get high with just one hit. There is also much less waste than smoking flowers or vaping dry herbs.

The most common types of cannabis concentrate that people smoke are shatter, wax, budder, and live resin. These products typically contain THC levels between 80%-95%, which means you will be getting much higher concentrations of THC with each puff, compared to smoking or vaping. Dabs have been specialized for consuming waxes and concentrates and online retailers like Daily High Club offer many different types of dab rigs. But if you want to know more about the cannabis concentrates used with dab rigs, keep reading.

What are cannabis concentrates

Cannabis concentrates are exactly what you might think they would be. They are a concentrated form of cannabis that allows you to have all of the desirable parts without any waste.

Cannabis concentrates contain the desirable cannabinoids such as THC and CBD, as well as the terpenes of the flower which give them their taste. This allows users to choose a strength based on their preference and what they want to be consuming cannabis for.

For those who are using it for recreational purposes, you might go for a concentrate that is higher in THC, but for those who are looking to use it for medicinal purposes, you might want something higher in CBD.

Concentrates come in many different forms of cannabis concentrates from rosin, distillate, oil, shatter, wax, and more. Choosing the right one should be based on the product that you will be using to consume it and the purpose for consuming it.

How to use cannabis concentrates

When using concentrates, you will need to use different types of concentrates for different kinds of devices. The most common device that is used for consuming cannabis concentrated is dab rigs. When using a dab rig, you want to get your concentrate ready. This will typically be done by placing some of the product on a dab rig. From there, you want to heat the nail. Once heated, you can apply the concentrate to the nail, and then inhale.

Other methods of consuming cannabis concentrates can be through the use of a vaporizer. These days vapes are not exclusively made for those who want to consume nicotine. You can now find vape juices that contain THC and even CBD.

Other forms of concentrates, such as oils, can be consumed through tinctures that are directly placed under the tongue. This is one of the fastest-acting methods to make use of when consuming marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Lastly, concentrates can also be cooked into edibles. This should be done with caution. When consuming concentrates, it is important to remember that they are concentrated forms of marijuana and you do not require nearly as much product to get the same effect.

The benefits of using cannabis concentrates

Last but not least, when it comes to using concentrates over just smoking the flower itself, there are so many different benefits that come along with it. One of the biggest benefits, by far, is that a small amount of product can go a very long way. You do not need a lot to feel the same kind of high.

Another big benefit that comes with using concentrates is that you can decide how strong you want your concentrate to be. You can choose if you want your concentrate to have a higher THC ratio or a higher CBD ratio, or even choose concentrates that have no THC or no CBD.

Each of these products gives off a different effect and some are more suited to different people than others.

Marijuana is commonly known to be used for medicinal purposes to treat things like headaches and even reduce inflammation. In recent years, it has been proven that cannabis can reduce or ease the symptoms of things such as cancer, arthritis, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s. This kind of treatment would typically be done with a CBD concentrate as opposed to a THC concentrate which would give you a high.

