How hiring and recruitment is evolving in Omaha, Nebraska, according to Ron Cardenas, VP of HR

The global pandemic has changed the face of hiring and recruitment, not just for the short term. In this article by Ron Cardenas, a Vice President of Human Resources in Omaha, Nebraska, we review how talent acquisition will never be the same even after COVID-19 abates.

A global workforce

We learned from the coronavirus pandemic, which some even see as a silver lining, that not all employees need to be in the office every day to be productive for some industries and companies. Dire predictions about how companies could not survive when all essential workers were sent home to protect them from COVID-19 are being reconsidered for some industries and disciplines.

While the pandemic forced many companies to hasten their already planned digital transformation more than they were comfortable with, they were, in large part, close enough to their goal that they could stretch and fully convert most critical functions. Across the board, companies are building digital infrastructures that will support many more remote workers than before the pandemic.

In many cases, this means that some of tomorrow’s workforce will not need to commute five days a week or even have a permanent office with four walls outside of their home. If employees don’t need to come to the office every day, the geographical boundaries where employers can look for the best employees become less critical. Hiring managers can cast a giant talent acquisition net such that a talented cybersecurity architect in Hyderabad becomes a viable candidate for a Silicon Valley startup. Though, it’s important to note that a 100% remote workforce may not make sense for a particular industry or company. In-person collaboration and structure are still heavily sought after, both by employers and employees.

Digital screening and hiring

The hiring process is an excellent example of a business function that, while pre-pandemic was becoming more digital, was catapulted into a near-completely digital role by the effects of the coronavirus. Video interviews were not unusual before the pandemic but quickly became the norm, not the exception.

Today, prospective employees can expect to take a pre-employment screening test online, answer questions asked by a pre-recorded video interviewer, and finally meet the final decision-makers in a virtual environment. Most companies would probably have adopted these time-saving and cost-reducing measures eventually, so there is no going back now that they have.

AI for more objectivity and a broader reach

Artificial intelligence, just as it is shaping many other business functions, is driving many of the advancements we see in talent acquisition. Repetitive tasks within the HR department can be offloaded to AI-based automation bots. Automation is ideal for sifting through thousands of digital resumes submitted in any language from any place on the planet and getting it done in minutes. AI can free up HR staff for those human-to-human interactions that are essential for employee development.

Machine learning can help HR leaders create interview questions free from cultural biases that humans may overlook. With access to ample data storage, AI can help predict which employees are likely to succeed at tasks and roles better than seasoned hiring managers.

Conclusion

The coronavirus pandemic forced human resources and information technology departments to change their digital transformation plans in many important ways. While getting to where we are has been challenging, the effects of this rapid transformation have been more positive than negative. Process refinements are still in order, but talent acquisition is at the forefront as an example of how digital transformation, including the adoption of AI-based tools, is here to stay.

Story by Ron Cardenas. Cardenas is the Vice President of Human Resources at an agriculture holdings company in Omaha, Nebraska. He is a versatile Human Resources professional with over 30 years of domestic and international experience. His track record includes creating and launching talent strategies for global organizations in varied industries.