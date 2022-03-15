How con artists swindle consumers making travel plans

When planning an event or a family vacation or getaway, scammers will often target people looking for great deals online or last-minute travelers.

According to the FTC Consumer Sentinel Network, consumers lost a total of $95.3 million to travel, vacation, and timeshare scams in 2021. Twenty-four percent of those reporting travel scams lost money, with a median dollar loss of $1,112.

BBB has compiled a list of common vacation scams that every consumer planning to take a trip should know.

“Free” vacation scams: Consumers may receive phone calls, texts or emails offering “free” vacations. When a vacation is advertised as “free,” it does not necessarily mean the trip is entirely without cost.

Consumers may receive phone calls, texts or emails offering “free” vacations. When a vacation is advertised as “free,” it does not necessarily mean the trip is entirely without cost. Airline scams: Scammers can pay to advertise their fake phone numbers and spoofed websites to look like the real company. Scammers can also call the consumer saying there’s been a sudden price increase or another charge, and the consumer needs to pay the difference.

Scammers can pay to advertise their fake phone numbers and spoofed websites to look like the real company. Scammers can also call the consumer saying there’s been a sudden price increase or another charge, and the consumer needs to pay the difference. Hotel scams: Travelers who have checked into a hotel may receive a call from the “front desk” stating that their payment didn’t go through correctly. The scammer will then try to get the victim’s credit card information over the phone.

Travelers who have checked into a hotel may receive a call from the “front desk” stating that their payment didn’t go through correctly. The scammer will then try to get the victim’s credit card information over the phone. Rental property and car scams: Websites can host fake listings for rental properties that scammers don’t own or that don’t exist. Con artists can also impersonate rental car company sites and phone numbers.

Websites can host fake listings for rental properties that scammers don’t own or that don’t exist. Con artists can also impersonate rental car company sites and phone numbers. WIFI “skimming”: Hackers set up free, unlocked WIFI spots for unsuspecting travelers to connect to. When they log in, hackers are able to access their device.

BBB has tips to avoid these scams and many others like it when traveling.

Research and verify the businesses and companies beforehand.

Read any contract and its fine print.

If the business or company calls you, hang up and call the official customer service number.

Never give out your card information or bank details over an unsolicited phone call.

Do not wire money, use a prepaid card, or gift cards.

Watch out for add-on and undisclosed fees.

Set up personal, secure WIFI hotspots.