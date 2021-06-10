How can testosterone affect your muscles?

It all comes down to one simple equation: healthy testosterone levels build muscles while low testosterone converts muscle into fat. Testosterone is a key male hormone that is involved in the development and preservation of male attributes. It is the main hormone that enables the body to develop muscle mass in the male physique.

In the case of testosterone deficiency, the hormone estrogen takes over, creating unwanted fat around the chest and the belly. On the other hand, proper testosterone regulates fertility, muscle mass, proper fat distribution, and improves red blood cell production.

What are the effects of testosterone levels on the body?

As people age, they tend to lose their agility: strength and stamina. A normal ageing process involves losing mass, flexibility, and strength in the muscles. It can be quite a frustrating and deliberating process.

Most males have more than enough testosterone levels. Yet, it’s possible for the body to produce too little testosterone, which can lead to a condition known as hypogonadism. Testosterone levels affect the whole lot in males from the reproductive system and libido to muscle mass and bone density. It serves many roles in certain behaviors.

However, the experience is not the same when it comes to women. Research shows that men lose more muscle mass as they age compared to women. As such, researchers believe that the decrease in muscle is related to the primary male hormone.

Testosterone boosters help to improve muscle mass and strength in young men. The T levels naturally decline for the older men, leading to loss of muscle, strength, and even self-esteem. Researchers also discovered that older males with higher testosterone levels are associated with less muscle loss.

Maintaining muscle strength can help combat many issues that come along with natural ageing. This may include a lack of balance, broken bones, and other complications. Testosterone can help make the body feel younger and fit even towards your golden years.

On the other hand, low testosterone levels will not only result in muscle loss and strength but can also trigger issues such as bone loss, fatigue, and poor sleeping patterns.

Bone, muscle & fat

Testosterone is among the key factors responsible for the development of muscle mass and strength. The hormone increases neurotransmitters, which promotes tissue growth.

It also couples with nuclear receptors in DNA, which encourages protein synthesis. And more importantly, testosterone accelerates growth hormone levels, making exercise more likely to lead to an increased muscle bulk.

Testosterone aids bone density and dictates the bone marrow in the production of red blood cells. That means men with low T levels are more susceptible to bone fractures and breaks. It also plays a role in fat metabolism, enabling men to burn unwanted fat more efficiently.

Building muscles with low testosterone levels

Boosting testosterone levels can help combat fat accumulation and enhance lean body mass. Where testosterone borderline is low, it is possible to get it back and avert muscle wasting, especially when doing aerobics, strength training, or any other weight loss regime. Here are the various ways to get started:

Establish an exercise program; Preferably, one that involves aerobic activities and strength training. Strength training develops muscle via resistance, while aerobic exercises help to keep your heart beating faster. The recurrent recommendation calls for at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity every week and strength training two days a week.

Focus on weight loss if you’re overweight: It’s not so feasible to have a beer belly. On that note, weight loss is one of the best ways to boost testosterone levels and prevent muscle wasting.

Enough Sleep: Poor sleeping pattern has been connected to low testosterone. So, make sure you get enough sleep to develop your muscles.

Diet: Remember, you don’t want too few or too many calories. Therefore, you need to consume an amount that keeps you at a healthy weight. Avoid fats and consider plenty of multi-colored fruits and get lean protein from healthy sources. Also, restrain alcohol and caffeine intake.

Testosterone levels and aging

As earlier mentioned, testosterone levels decline as men age. The resulting effects of gradually lowering testosterone levels have received increasing attention over recent years. It is considered as late-onset hypogonadism.

At around age 40, the concentration of testosterone declines by about 1.6% per year for most males. By the time hit 60, the low testosterone levels would cause a diagnosis of the said hypogonadism.

Moreover, low testosterone levels have been linked with increased mortality in men veterans. Hypogonadism has been recognized as a medical condition, despite the fact that many symptoms are related to normal aging.

Late-onset hypogonadism has the following symptoms:

Decreased libido

Low erectile quality, especially at night

Mood changes

Reduced cognitive function

Depression, fatigue, and anger

Skin changes

Increased abnormal fat mass

Decreased bone density

Apart from sexual dysfunction, late-onset hypogonadism is also associated with cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

The extent to which testosterone levels reduce varies between individuals, but most men generally experience reduced testosterone effects.

Why low testosterone is linked to muscle loss

Muscle wasting is a sign of low testosterone, but you may feel weaker and less energetic even before you notice muscle wasting. Muscle cells contain receptors for testosterone known as androgen receptors. When these receptors integrate with the testosterone, the help to preserve muscle fibers means that with (or with low) testosterone levels, muscles will be degraded.

Fat cells, especially those around the belly, enhance the production of an enzyme known as aromatase. The enzyme turns testosterone into estrogen, causing more fat to be accumulated in the chest and thighs. The resulting increase in fat cells subsides the testosterone levels, which can be a vicious cycle.

Bottom line

For males, testosterone levels are crucial to maintaining, but the levels naturally decline over time. Where symptoms of chronic or severe low testosterone are present, hormone deficiency may be due to existing conditions or diseases.

Testosterone therapies may lead to unwanted side effects, so it is important to balance the expected results of testosterone supplementation and the risk of the treatment. Low testosterone levels occur without physical effects and do not necessitate any treatment. However, it is important to speak to a medical expert to confirm if treatment is necessary.

