How are things looking in Virginia with COVID? A little better

Published Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, 9:59 am

The seven-day average of new COVID cases in Virginia is at 12,084 on Tuesday, down 35.7 percent from the high of 18,782 on Jan. 13, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID-related hospitalizations are also down. The recent high was 3,948 back on Jan. 18; the number today is 3,603, a drop of 8.7 percent.

Don’t get too excited, though, because this thing is not over, not by a long shot.

The trends are at least moving in the right direction, but the hospitalization high in the winter 2021 wave was 3,201 on Jan. 13, 2021.

The high from the Delta wave was 2,221 on Sept. 21.

We’ve been above that number since Jan. 1, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

The seven-day case average on Jan. 1 was 10,755, according to VDH.

That was the first day that the case average passed the 10,000 mark in the nearly two-year duration of the pandemic.

The recent three-day trend of new cases could suggest we’re about to head further down in terms of new caseloads.

Over the past three days, the average of new cases is 9,054.

We’ll keep our eyes on numbers the rest of the week to get a better handle on where things are going.

Story by Chris Graham