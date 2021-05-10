‘Hoos in the Pros Update: Basically, an injury report

De’Andre Hunter may be close (finally!) to a return, which should be a boost to the surging Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta fired coach Lloyd Pierce after a 14-20 start, a move that was heavily criticized at the time, given that Pierce was forced to piece together rotations around the losses of 2019 first-round picks Hunter and Cam Reddish to injury.

Interim coach Nate McMillan figured it out, and has the Hawks at 37-31, in fifth in the Eastern Conference, with a two-game cushion over the seventh-place Boston Celtics with four games to play in the regular season.

The Hawks host the Washington Wizards tonight in the opener of a two-game set with the Wiz (the back end coming on Wednesday), and Hunter is being listed as a game-time decision.

Hunter has only gotten into two games since suffering a knee injury on Jan. 29 at Washington – getting 20 minutes off the bench on March 22 in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and 26 minutes off the bench on March 24 in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.

He would clearly be on a minutes restriction, but it would obviously be helpful for the Hawks to get him some minutes to work the game rust off this week, with an eye toward the start of the first round of the playoffs on May 22.

Quick hits

Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable for tonight’s Indiana Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers game. Brogdon has missed the past five games with a sore hamstring. The Pacers (31-36) sit in 10th in the East, and will have to earn their way into the main playoff field with a pair of wins in the play-in tournament next week.

is listed as questionable for tonight’s Indiana Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers game. Brogdon has missed the past five games with a sore hamstring. The Pacers (31-36) sit in 10th in the East, and will have to earn their way into the main playoff field with a pair of wins in the play-in tournament next week. Ty Jerome tied his career high with 23 points in Oklahoma City’s 118-97 loss to Golden State on Thursday night, but he left the game with a left calf strain, and has missed OKC’s past two games.

tied his career high with 23 points in Oklahoma City’s 118-97 loss to Golden State on Thursday night, but he left the game with a left calf strain, and has missed OKC’s past two games. Kyle Guy has been getting more minutes for Sacramento since the Kings lost guard Tyrese Haliburton to a season-ending injury on April 25. Guy has averaged 9.0 minutes per game over the Kings’ past six, the highlight coming on Friday night, when he scored seven points on 2-of-4 shooting in 11 minutes in a 113-104 loss to San Antonio.

‘Hoos in the Pros updates

Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

2020-2021: 21.2 points/g, 5.9 assists/g, 5.3 rebounds/g, 45.3% FG, 38.8% 3FG

21.2 points/g, 5.9 assists/g, 5.3 rebounds/g, 45.3% FG, 38.8% 3FG At UVA (2011-2016): 13.3 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 2.5 assists/g, 43.0% FG, 36.5% 3FG)

De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks

2020-2021: 16.0 points/g, 5.1 rebounds/g, 50.2% FG, 35.6% 3FG

16.0 points/g, 5.1 rebounds/g, 50.2% FG, 35.6% 3FG At UVA (2017-2019): 12.4 points/g, 4.4 rebounds/g, 2.1 assists/g 50.9% FG, 41.9% 3FG

Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

2020-2021: 14.1 points/g, 3.6 rebounds/g, 1.9 assists/g, 50.7% FG, 47.8% 3FG

14.1 points/g, 3.6 rebounds/g, 1.9 assists/g, 50.7% FG, 47.8% 3FG At UVA (2010-2014): 12.6 points/g, 44.5% FG, 40.7% 3FG

Ty Jerome, Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-2021: 10.7 points/g, 2.8 rebounds/g, 3.6 assists/g, 44.6% FG, 42.3% 3FG

10.7 points/g, 2.8 rebounds/g, 3.6 assists/g, 44.6% FG, 42.3% 3FG At UVA (2016-2019): 9.6 points/g, 3.7 assists/g, 43.5% FG, 39.2% 3FG

Mike Scott, Philadelphia 76’ers

2020-2021: 4.1 points/g, 2.4 rebounds/g, 36.3% FG, 34.0% 3FG

4.1 points/g, 2.4 rebounds/g, 36.3% FG, 34.0% 3FG At UVA (2007-2012): 11.8 points/g, 7.3 rebounds/g, 52.1% FG, 36.4% 3FG

Kyle Guy, Sacramento Kings

2020-2021: 2.8 points/g, 1.0 rebounds/g, 34.2% FG, 26.2% 3FG

2.8 points/g, 1.0 rebounds/g, 34.2% FG, 26.2% 3FG At UVA (2016-2019): 12.5 points/g, 43.3% FG, 42.5% 3FG

Mamadi Diakite, Milwaukee Bucks

2021 NBA: 2.6 points/g, 2.3 rebounds/g, 41.4% FG, 14.3% 3FG

2.6 points/g, 2.3 rebounds/g, 41.4% FG, 14.3% 3FG 2021 G League: 18.5 points/g, 10.3 rebounds/g, 58.3% FG, 50.0% 3FG

18.5 points/g, 10.3 rebounds/g, 58.3% FG, 50.0% 3FG At UVA (2016-2019): 7.4 points/g, 4.1 rebounds/g, 52.4% FG, 33.7% 3FG

Anthony Gill, Washington Wizards

2020-2021: 2.8 points/g, 1.8 rebounds/g, 50.0% FG, 29.2% 3FG

2.8 points/g, 1.8 rebounds/g, 50.0% FG, 29.2% 3FG At UVA (2013-2016): 11.3 points/g, 5.5 rebounds/g, 58.2% FG

London Perrantes, Austin Spurs (G League)

2021: 6.7 points/g, 5.6 assists/g, 34.3% FG, 29.2% 3FG

6.7 points/g, 5.6 assists/g, 34.3% FG, 29.2% 3FG At UVA (2013-2017): 8.9 points/g, 4.1 assists/g, 40.5% FG, 40.9 3FG

Braxton Key, Delaware Blue Coats (G League)

2021: 4.3points/g, 39.2% FG, 28.6% 3FG

4.3points/g, 39.2% FG, 28.6% 3FG At UVA (2018-2020): 7.4 points/g, 6.1 rebounds/g, 43.4% FG

Nigel Johnson, Sigal Prishtina (Kosovo)

2020-2021: 24.3 points/g, 7.1 assists/g, 45.2% FG, 45.9% 3FG

24.3 points/g, 7.1 assists/g, 45.2% FG, 45.9% 3FG At UVA (2017-2018): 4.9 points/g, 38.6% FG, 32.7% 3FG

Marial Shayok, Frutti Extra Bursaspor (Turkey)

2020-2021: 19.5 points/g, 6.9 rebounds/g, 4.2 assists/g, 58.7% FG, 32.3% 3FG

19.5 points/g, 6.9 rebounds/g, 4.2 assists/g, 58.7% FG, 32.3% 3FG At UVA (2014-2017): 5.7 points/g, 44.7% FG, 37.4% 3FG

Akil Mitchell, Maccabi Rishon Le-Zion (Israel)

2020-2021: 18.0 points/g, 11.5 rebounds/g, 57.1% FG

18.0 points/g, 11.5 rebounds/g, 57.1% FG At UVA (2010-2014): 6.9 points/g, 6.0 rebounds/g, 51.9% FG

Darius Thompson, Happy Casa Brindisi (Italy)

2020-2021: 13.0 points/g, 5.5 assists/g, 58.5% FG, 31.2% 3FG

13.0 points/g, 5.5 assists/g, 58.5% FG, 31.2% 3FG At UVA (2015-2017): 5.2 points/g, 48.2% FG, 36.5% 3FG

Darion Atkins, Lokman Hekim Fethiye Belediyespor (Turkey)

2020-2021: 13.4 points/g, 7.4 rebounds/g, 59.0% FG, 33.3% 3FG

13.4 points/g, 7.4 rebounds/g, 59.0% FG, 33.3% 3FG At UVA (2011-2015): 4.4 points/g, 3.4 rebounds/g, 51.1% FG

Billy Baron, FK Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia)

2020-2021: 10.2 points/g, 2.6 assists/g, 42.6% FG, 44.3% 3FG

10.2 points/g, 2.6 assists/g, 42.6% FG, 44.3% 3FG At UVA (2010-2011): 3.0 points/g, 11.1 minutes/g

Mike Tobey, Valencia Basket (Spain)

2020-2021: 9.9 ppg, 4.5 rebounds/g, 71.2% FG, 40.3% 3FG

9.9 ppg, 4.5 rebounds/g, 71.2% FG, 40.3% 3FG At UVA (2012-2016): 6.8 points/g, 4.0 rebounds/g, 53.1% FG

Devon Hall, Brose Bamberg (Germany)

2020-2021: 12.4 points/g, 3.1 rebounds/g, 2.2 assists/g, 51.4% FG, 31.0% 3FG

12.4 points/g, 3.1 rebounds/g, 2.2 assists/g, 51.4% FG, 31.0% 3FG At UVA (2014-2018): 6.9 points/g, 41.9% FG, 38.9% 3FG

Isaiah Wilkins, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

2020-2021: 6.0 points/g, 2.4 rebounds/g, 46.4% FG

6.0 points/g, 2.4 rebounds/g, 46.4% FG At UVA (2014-2018): 4.9 points/g, 4.8 rebounds/g, 50.8% FG

Story by Chris Graham

