‘Hoos in the NBA: Hunter, Brogdon return, latest on Harris

De’Andre Hunter had 15 points off the bench for Atlanta in the Hawks’ 115-91 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Hunter, the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist in November, forcing him to miss 26 games.

He was 3-of-4 from three and 4-of-11 from the field overall in his return, in 24 minutes of floor time.

Kyle Guy, freshly minted to a second 10-day hardship deal with the Heat, got just a minute of garbage time in the win.

Malcolm Brogdon returned last night for Indiana in a 119-100 Pacers loss to the Boston Celtics after missing time the past two weeks with a right Achilles injury and COVID protocol reasons.

Brogdon, the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year, got 17 minutes in his return before leaving the game in the third quarter with more soreness in the Achilles.

Speculation in the Pacers media is that this latest issue may lead the team to shut him down again until the All-Star break.

Indiana, in the first year under new coach Rick Carlisle, also a Virginia alum, is flaming big time, sitting at 15-27 after last night’s loss, 13th in the 15-team Eastern Conference, six games out of the play-in at this stage, roughly halfway through the 2021-2022 season.

Joe Harris is still on the sidelines in Brooklyn after undergoing surgery on his left ankle on Nov. 29.

Harris hasn’t played since a Nov. 14 win at Oklahoma City, and Nets coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that the 6’6” sharpshooter hasn’t yet been cleared for a return to practice.

“He’s not fully cleared to do everything yet. He’s got to get back to that, and he’s got to get his high-intensity stuff in. So, he’s not there yet,” Nash said.

Story by Chris Graham

