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Home Harrisonburg: Cinderella Project hosting back to school fashion show
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Harrisonburg: Cinderella Project hosting back to school fashion show

Chris Graham
Published date:
cinderella project
Photo: The Cinderella Project

The Cinderella Project of the Shenandoah Valley will host its second Back-to-School & Homecoming Fashion Show at Valley Mall in Harrisonburg on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 2-4 p.m.

The event will feature, as special guests, Miss Virginia 2026 Maddie Marchant and Miss Virginia’s Teen 2026 Caedyn Riddle.

In addition to modeling outfits of their choice, Marchant and Riddle will perform during intermission, sign autographs and share runway and modeling tips with participating students.

Rhonda Howdyshell, founder of The Cinderella Project, is organizing the event and is excited about the opportunities it will provide for local students.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for area students to step into the spotlight and shine,” Howdyshell said.

The fashion show will feature homecoming attire available through The Cinderella Project, along with the models’ favorite back-to-school outfits. JCPenney, one of Valley Mall’s retail partners, is providing complimentary outfits for the show and will offer discounts to attendees who wish to purchase featured fashions.

The event also will include Virginia’s youngest fashionistas from the Miss Virginia Opportunity’s Virginia’s Stars program.

Participants will showcase their favorite outfits while modeling back-to-school fashions on the runway.

Howdyshell encourages students of all ages, both young women and young men, to participate.

No previous modeling experience is required.

Those interested in modeling or learning more about the free event may contact her at [email protected].

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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