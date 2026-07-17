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Home Kline’s Dairy Bar brings back Dog Days of Summer fundraiser to Staunton, Waynesboro locations
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Kline’s Dairy Bar brings back Dog Days of Summer fundraiser to Staunton, Waynesboro locations

Chris Graham
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Photo: Kline’s Dairy Bar

Kline’s Dairy Bar is bringing back its annual Dog Days of Summer fundraiser for a third consecutive year.

Every every Pup Cup purchased at Kline’s Dairy Bar locations in Staunton and Waynesboro in the month of August will help local pets in need, with $1 from each Pup Cup donated to the Augusta Regional SPCA and Friends of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

What began as a fun way to celebrate customers’ four-legged companions has grown into one of Kline’s favorite annual traditions.

As a special thank-you, every Pup Cup purchase includes a free Kline’s dog bandana, available while supplies last.

Customers are encouraged to bring their pups, enjoy a sweet treat together, and help support a meaningful cause with every purchase.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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