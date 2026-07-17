Kline’s Dairy Bar is bringing back its annual Dog Days of Summer fundraiser for a third consecutive year.

Every every Pup Cup purchased at Kline’s Dairy Bar locations in Staunton and Waynesboro in the month of August will help local pets in need, with $1 from each Pup Cup donated to the Augusta Regional SPCA and Friends of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

What began as a fun way to celebrate customers’ four-legged companions has grown into one of Kline’s favorite annual traditions.

As a special thank-you, every Pup Cup purchase includes a free Kline’s dog bandana, available while supplies last.

Customers are encouraged to bring their pups, enjoy a sweet treat together, and help support a meaningful cause with every purchase.

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