Hodges selected for Patrick Henry Community College presidency

Dr. James “Greg” Hodges has been selected to become the next president of Patrick Henry Community College.

Hodges’ selection ends a national search that attracted 64 applicants.

“Greg is an impressive higher education leader who has earned a reputation for hard work and focusing on the people, businesses, and communities that our colleges serve,” said Dr. Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “He’s gained impressive experience across different parts of the college and I believe he’s ready to lead this institution forward.”

“We had a tremendous group of finalists for this college presidency, and I’m grateful to our local board members and others who worked so hard to make this search process a success,” said Janet Copenhaver, chair of the PHCC local board. “We are excited to work with Dr. Hodges and believe he will build on the success our college has enjoyed under our current president.”

Hodges has 17 years of higher education experience. He began his career in higher education in 2004 as an assistant professor on Education Assisting at PHCC. In 2007, he became the Assistant Dean of Arts, Science and Business Technology.

Following this, he moved into the Dean of Developmental Education and Transitional Programs role. Two years later, he became the Dean of Academic Success and College Transfer.

In 2016, he rose to become the Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Effectiveness and Campus Life. One year later, he became the Vice President of Academics and Student Success Services, the position he holds today. He has been an Achieving the Dream Workforce and Leadership Coach since 2017.

Hodges earned his bachelor’s degree at the College of William & Mary. He holds two master’s degrees, one from Bethany Theological Seminary and the other from the University of Phoenix. He earned his doctorate from Trident University International.

Hodges will succeed Dr. Angeline Godwin, who is retiring this year after having served nine years as the college’s president. The State Board for Community Colleges honored Godwin during its May meeting, naming her president emeritus of PHCC.

PHCC, which serves nearly 3,000 students each year, was founded in 1962 as a two-year branch of the University of Virginia’s School of General Studies. It became an autonomous two-year college of the university two years later and joined the Virginia Community College System in 1971.

Serving Martinsville, Henry County, and Patrick County, PHCC is a comprehensive open-door institution, accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

