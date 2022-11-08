Historic $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot on hold due to ‘security requirements’

**Updated, 11:03 a.m. The winning numbers, which were announced Tuesday morning, are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. Virginia Lottery posted the draw on their Facebook page.

If you bought tickets for the world-record Powerball jackpot, hold on to them. The drawing that was supposed to take place last night at 10:59 did not take place.

“All participating lotteries must adhere to stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game,” according to the Virginia Lottery in a news release. “With the high number of tickets sold, this process is taking longer to complete.

“At this time, sales information from all of the participating lotteries for this historic $1.9 billion jackpot is still being finalized.”

There is no timeframe listed as to when the drawing will take place.

The Virginia Lottery said results would be announced on their website at valottery.com and on the mobile app as soon as the drawing takes place.

The next Powerball would normally be held on Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. There has been no word on how this delay will impact the Wednesday’s drawing.