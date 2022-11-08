Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
historic 1 9 billion powerball jackpot on hold due to security requirements
News

Historic $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot on hold due to ‘security requirements’

Crystal Graham
Published:

powerball virginia lottery**Updated, 11:03 a.m. The winning numbers, which were announced Tuesday morning, are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. Virginia Lottery posted the draw on their Facebook page.

 

If you bought tickets for the world-record Powerball jackpot, hold on to them. The drawing that was supposed to take place last night at 10:59 did not take place.

“All participating lotteries must adhere to stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game,” according to the Virginia Lottery in a news release. “With the high number of tickets sold, this process is taking longer to complete.

“At this time, sales information from all of the participating lotteries for this historic $1.9 billion jackpot is still being finalized.”

There is no timeframe listed as to when the drawing will take place.

The Virginia Lottery said results would be announced on their website at valottery.com and on the mobile app as soon as the drawing takes place.

The next Powerball would normally be held on Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. There has been no word on how this delay will impact the Wednesday’s drawing.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

interstate 64

Alleghany County: Wrong-way crash on I-64 claims the life of Clifton Forge woman
Chris Graham
baltimore ravens

Baltimore Ravens dominant in 27-13 win over New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football
Roger Gonzalez

The Baltimore Ravens moved to 6-3 on the season with an impressive 27-13 win at the New Orleans Saints on Monday night with Lamar Jackson dazzling despite his stats maybe saying otherwise.

virginia tech men's basketball

Big night from transfer Grant Basile keys Virginia Tech to 95-57 win over Delaware State
Roger Gonzalez

Virginia Tech newcomer Grant Basile, a transfer from Wright State, got his Hokie career off on the right foot, scoring 30 points in his debut as Tech won its season opener on Monday night over Delaware State, 95-57.

longwood basketball

Longwood puts up good fight, but ultimately falls at #20 Alabama, 75-54
Chris Graham
vmi

VMI Basketball: 20-4 Richmond run puts Keydets away in 69-48 Spiders win
Chris Graham

How Sweatcoin, IMPT, and these cryptocurrency investments will change the world in 2023
Bitcoin Billy
George Mason

George Mason hangs around, ultimately falls in season opener at #15 Auburn, 70-52
Chris Graham