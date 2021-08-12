Herring campaign requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

Published Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, 7:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Following updated CDC guidance and a rise in COVID-19 cases in Virginia, Attorney General Mark Herring’s re-election campaign is now requiring all campaign staff to be fully vaccinated.

“We must all do our part to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and any variants. The only way we do that, is with responsible decisions like this one, that the Herring for AG campaign has made, to ensure all staffers, volunteers, and supporters are protected by requiring a full vaccination for all campaign staffers.” Campaign Manager Farah Melendez said. “Virginians need a leader who puts the safety and health of all residents first, that is what Attorney General Mark Herring is doing with this requirement.”