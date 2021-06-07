Her Bold Move endorses Del. Hala Ayala in lieutenant governor race

Her Bold Move Action endorsed Hala Ayala for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination.

“Her Bold Move was founded to support extraordinary women like Del. Hala Ayala,” said Jordan Zaslow, executive director of Her Bold Move Action, a progressive political action committee. “Del. Ayala has fought for a better life for all Virginians for her entire career. She has delivered on her promises of creating more opportunities for her constituents and as lieutenant governor, she will continue to work hard for all Virginians. Del. Ayala is committed to advancing gender equality across the state, and her historic election will break one of Virginia’s highest and hardest glass ceilings. We are proud to offer Del. Ayala our endorsement and look forward to celebrating her accomplishments.”

“I am so honored to have the Endorsement of Her Bold Move,” said Delegate Ayala. “There are so many structural barriers facing women of color running for office and organizations like Her Bold Move that empower women and create a support system to make it that much easier. I have been an advocate for women and children for my entire career and as Lieutenant Governor I will continue to fight for reproductive rights.”

