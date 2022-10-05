Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
hendrick alex bowman concussion out for sundays nascar cup series playoff race
Sports

Hendrick: Alex Bowman (concussion) out for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race

Sports Desk
Last updated:

nascarAlex Bowman will not compete in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL due to continued concussion symptoms, Hendrick Motorsports confirmed on Tuesday.

Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, was evaluated by physicians this afternoon in Charlotte. The ROVAL will mark the second consecutive event he will miss due to the injury, which was suffered in a Sept. 25 accident at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Alex’s health is our first priority,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re focused on supporting his recovery and seeing him back in his race car when the time is right. Alex has a long career ahead of him, so we will invest the necessary time and take our guidance from medical experts. We’re putting no pressure on him to return before he’s 100% ready.”

Noah Gragson, 24, will again be the substitute driver for Bowman. The Las Vegas native qualified seventh and finished 19th in the No. 48 Chevrolet on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Charlotte will be Gragson’s first career road course start at the Cup level. He has finished in the top 10 in 17 of his 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series road races, including all three ROVAL appearances.

Sports Desk

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

soccer kick
,

Men’s Soccer: #21 UVA drops 1-0 decision to #10 Denver at Klöckner Stadium
Sports Desk
jmu football

Game Preview: Can JMU Dukes remain perfect in first season in FBS?
Roger Gonzalez

The James Madison football team looks to remain perfect when they visit Arkansas State on Saturday in Sun Belt action.

virginia tech football entrance
,

Game Preview: Virginia Tech looks to break two-game losing skid at Pitt
Roger Gonzalez

The Virginia Tech Hokies will look to make it back to .500 on the season when they visit Pitt on Saturday.

tony elliott
,

UVA Football: Tony Elliott wants to win, but more focused on ‘building a program’
Chris Graham
Baltimore Orioles
,

The real test for the Baltimore Orioles: Meeting 2023 expectations
Scott German
kay pitt

Albemarle County Police locate missing person
News Desk
mjf wheeler yuta

AEW ‘Dynamite’ preview: Washington, D.C., to host show’s three-year anniversary
Chris Graham