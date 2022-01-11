Head-on crash on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County kills one

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C. Cline is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred Monday at 12:35 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 295 mile-marker.

A 2008 Ford Fusion entered I-81 traveling in the wrong direction and collided head-on with a northbound 2008 Toyota Tacoma. The impact caused the Toyota to run off the right side of the interstate and collide with the guardrail.

The driver of the Ford, Jacob W. Crowder, 30, of Strasburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. Crowder later succumbed to his injuries. Crowder was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, a 40-year-old male from Winchester, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

