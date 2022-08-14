Harrisonburg firefighter attains certification as National Passenger Safety Instructor
Master firefighter Chris Daniels has attained certification as a National Passenger Safety Instructor. National Child Passenger Safety Certification is a program of Safe Kids Worldwide, created in 1997. Currently, there are more than 43,000 nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians with 1,780 of them being Instructors.
Instructors use their considerable knowledge and expertise at a variety of community-based activities, such as child safety seat checks where parents and caregivers receive education and hands-on assistance in the safe installation and use of child safety seats.
Car seats have prevented nearly 500 deaths and more than 116,000 injuries annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control,
Daniels successfully completed multiple steps which included gaining experience in the field and working hand in hand with more seasoned technicians and instructors. Daniels participated as a course assistant for a certification program which included planning and setting up activities and exercises. He also was required to successfully participate in a program as an instructor candidate and worked with a mentor and lead instructor, culminating in his certification as an instructor for two years.
This certification allows Daniels to teach nationally and will allow the Harrisonburg Fire Department the opportunity to host similar classes in the future.
“Chris’s commitment to the safety of children in our community is outstanding,” said fire chief Matthew Tobia. “Achieving this credential will allow the HFD and the city to continue to train and educate the next generation of technicians as we work to meet the needs of our community.”
The Harrisonburg Fire Department partners with the Virginia Department of Health to participate in the distribution, installation, and inspection of safety seats for city residents, focused exclusively on reducing preventable injuries in deaths among children riding in vehicles.
Any city resident seeking assistance with acquiring and/or installing a child safety seat may contact Brianna Petit at (540) 810-0527 or [email protected] There is no cost for this service.