Greene County: Car strikes deer, driver, not wearing seatbelt, killed

Published Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, 4:51 pm

A 12:23 a.m. Sunday crash on Route 810 in Greene County claimed the life of a Stanardsville man.

A 1997 Toyota 4Runner was traveling south on Route 810 when it struck a deer, lost control, ran off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole and an embankment.

The driver, Dustin E. Breeden, 31, of Stanardsville, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.