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Staunton Police release names of two people found deceased on Betsy Bell Road

Chris Graham
Published date:
staunton
Photo: © SevenMaps/Shutterstock

Staunton Police have identified the two people found deceased on Tuesday at a home on Betsy Bell Road.

Makenna S. Smith, 28, of Staunton, and Joel A. Robinson, 36, of Staunton, were located deceased inside the residence, which is located in the 300 block of Betsy Bell Road.

No details about the manner of death for each of the deceased has been released.

The Staunton PD said, in a press release, that “this appears to be an isolated incident, and no suspect is outstanding.”

Read into that what you will.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call the PD at 540.332.3842.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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