Staunton Police have identified the two people found deceased on Tuesday at a home on Betsy Bell Road.

Makenna S. Smith, 28, of Staunton, and Joel A. Robinson, 36, of Staunton, were located deceased inside the residence, which is located in the 300 block of Betsy Bell Road.

No details about the manner of death for each of the deceased has been released.

The Staunton PD said, in a press release, that “this appears to be an isolated incident, and no suspect is outstanding.”

Read into that what you will.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call the PD at 540.332.3842.

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