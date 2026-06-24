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Home EMU announces appointment of Rev. Dr. Shannon W. Dycus as the school’s president
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EMU announces appointment of Rev. Dr. Shannon W. Dycus as the school’s president

Chris Graham
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Rev. Dr. Shannon W. Dycus EMU
Rev. Dr. Shannon W. Dycus. Photo: Eastern Mennonite University

Eastern Mennonite University has named the Rev. Dr. Shannon W. Dycus as its 10th president.

Dr. Dycus, the first Black woman to serve as president at EMU, formally begins her five-year term on July 1.

She has already been in the post as the interim president since last July, taking over after the retirement of Dr. Susan Schultz Huxman, who was the first woman to lead EMU as its president.

“I’m humbled to continue the bold legacy of EMU,” Dycus said. “EMU leaders have been courageous and visionary stewards of this sacred community. Being called to serve among them is a responsibility I’m excited and honored to step into.”

The EMU Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Dycus as president during its June 12 meeting.

Jane Hoober Peifer ’74, MDiv ’97, chair-elect of the board, said, per a press release from the school, that Dycus demonstrated consistent and collaborative leadership over the past year as interim president that “continues to unite the campus.”

“She cares deeply about students and their success, and she works to create a good working environment for faculty and staff,” Peifer said. “EMU is very fortunate to have the gifts and leadership of Rev. Dr. Shannon Dycus as its 10th president.”

An educator and ordained minister, Dycus has more than 20 years of experience in learning communities and ministry settings, including the past seven at EMU. Prior to serving as interim president, she was vice president for student affairs, equity and belonging at the school, and she previously served as dean of students from 2019-2023, then vice president for student affairs and dean of students from 2023-2024.

Before coming to EMU, she was an academic adviser and adjunct faculty member at Franklin University of Ohio (Indianapolis campus) and co-pastor at First Mennonite Church in Indianapolis.

She holds a doctor of ministry in public theology from United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities, a master of divinity from Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, and a bachelor of arts in middle and secondary education from Butler University.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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