Waynesboro School Board candidate addresses why he is running

I am running for school board because I believe that investing in our children strengthens our community as a whole. I am of Waynesboro, and Waynesboro is a significant part of my identity, so when I see the Waynesboro Public School system struggling to serve every student with excellence and purpose, I cannot simply sit back and hope things will improve. I believe that every student deserves the same opportunities that were afforded to me when I progressed through the Waynesboro Public School system.

Sadly, that is not happening today.

I am proud to come from a long line of Waynesboro residents, and my wife and I also chose to grow our family and build our community here. My great-grandmother lived on Port Republic Road, and my grandmother resides on 10th Street today. My mother and father raised me in Waynesboro as residents themselves. They taught me that serving our community is not optional, but a privilege and a core tenet of our faith. “Love your neighbor” is not just something I teach at church, but a fundamental belief that I take seriously.

ICYMI

The church and the state are separate, and they both impact how we can live and thrive together in a democracy made up of different backgrounds and beliefs. My commitment to leadership in both places is not about indoctrination or division, but about service for the good of everyone. My experience as an educator brought forth this campaign, and will guide my approach to the school board seat. We need a school board that does not judge based on personal preference or ambition, but shows each person respect. I pledge to treat every student fairly, and to bring common sense and professionalism to each situation, because my values and my love for our city compel me to care.

I care that our students are struggling to meet basic academic standards. We are worse off when any student is left behind academically, even if it is not our child. Advocating for our students means advocating for an academic standard that helps them meet their goals and prepare for life.

I care about student empowerment, and I believe that regardless of the circumstances they are born into, all students can grow to do more and be more than we might expect. I know I myself surprised some with my academic pursuits. We can build up the next generation of Waynesboro graduates to dream big and cultivate a better society for everyone.

I care about the dignity of every child, and I believe each student deserves a safe place to learn, teachers who are empowered to support and challenge them, and an administration who does not burden them with the soft bigotry of low expectations.

I care about accountability, because without high expectations none of us can reach our potential. I will support educators, administrators, and students by holding them to a high standard of integrity and excellence. I invite you to do the same by holding me to the same high standard and accountable to the pledges I have made to you.

I care about helping to provide a better environment for our students, one where they can receive an education without barriers. Every student who walks through the doors of our schools deserves to be and feel safe — students with a background like mine, and students who may have a different perspective than mine. This commitment especially means that students should be free from the stress of bullying so that they can focus on their studies.

Bullying and harassment are too often treated in Waynesboro and across the country as unavoidable features of public schools. This is unacceptable — how can a child learn while insults and vitriol are the norm in our school system? It is our job to protect our students during this most vulnerable and important time in their lives. We need an improved anti bullying policy to create the best environment for learning and personal growth, one where our students feel cared for and supported. School should be a place where children want to spend time, not a source of mental stress and anguish. I believe we can, together, love our neighbors in Waynesboro by cultivating a school system with a renewed commitment against harassment.

The changes our students need to thrive will require a collaborative approach by a community of families, educators, administrators, and fellow residents joining together to advocate for them.

It will truly take a village — one made up of citizens of all walks of life, with different backgrounds and opposing political beliefs, but who share a belief in our schools and young people. The students of Waynesboro Public Schools deserve our support and leadership. It is time to take a unified approach and seek the common good of every student.

I know that Waynesboro schools can be great. That’s why I’m in this race. We can, and must, give the next generation the education and support they need to be successful. If you’re content with the status quo in our schools — the low standards, hostile environments, and little to no change — then I’m not the candidate for you.

If you believe that with accountability and a slight shift in priorities every student can thrive, I invite you to reach out to our campaign, learn more about our goals, and join us.

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