George Mason unveils non-conference hoops schedule

George Mason has announced its 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule, which includes seven home games, marquee road contests at Maryland and Georgia and a competitive three-game tournament in November.

The Patriots open their inaugural campaign under new head coach Kim English with three-consecutive home contests inside EagleBank Arena.

Nov. 9 vs. Stony Brook (ESPN+)

Seawolves return top-3 scorers

Program has won 20+ games in two of the past three seasons

2020-21 NET: 226

Nov. 12 vs. Penn (ESPN+)

Quakers did not compete in 2020-21

Penn has won 18+ games in two of their past three campaigns

2019-20 NET: 149

Nov. 14 vs. Morgan State (ESPN+)

Bears return All-MEAC guards De’Torrion Ware and Malik Miller

Program adds transfers Seventh Woods (UNC/USC) and Myles Douglas (Saint Joseph’s)

2020-21 NET: 193

After the season-opening homestand, Mason hits the road for a pair of away contests.

Nov. 17 at Maryland (TBA)

Terrapins return four of five starters and welcome Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell

Maryland reached the NCAA Round of 32 in 2020-21

2020-21 NET: 38

Nov. 19 at James Madison (TBA)

100th all-time meeting (Mason’s most common opponent)

JMU posted a much-improved 13-7 record (8-2 CAA) in 2020-21

2020-21 NET: 140

The Patriots wrap up the road trip, then head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to compete in the Nov. 22-24 Sanford Pentagon Crossover Classic (ESPN3).

Nevada

Return all five starters, including top-3 scorers Grant Sherfield (18.6 ppg), Desmond Cambridge Jr. (16.3 ppg) and Warren Washington (10.0 ppg)

Program has averaged 24 wins over the past six campaigns

2020-21 NET: 101

Washington

Huskies bring in four high-major transfers in P.J. Fuller (TCU), Daejon Davis (Stanford), Terrell Brown Jr. (Arizona) and Emmitt Matthews Jr. (West Virginia)

Head coach Mike Hopkins’ recruiting class is ranked in the Rivals top-50

2020-21 NET: 168

South Dakota State

Team returns majority of roster from 2020-21 squad which tallied a 16-7 mark and 9-3 record in Summit action.

SDSU has earned three NCAA bids over the last six seasons and won at least 22 games in four of those campaigns

2020-21 NET: 115

Following the Thanksgiving tournament, the Patriots return home to play two-consecutive home games inside EagleBank Arena.

Dec. 4 vs. Old Dominion (ESPN+)

Monarchs went 15-8 (11-5 C-USA) in 2020-21

First home game vs. ODU since 2014-15 season

2020-21 NET: 132

Dec. 7 vs. Navy (ESPN+)

Midshipmen put together strong 15-3 (12-1 Patriot) season in 2020-21

Navy brings back seven of top-8 scorers from that team

2020-21 NET: 107

Mason’s final road contest of the non-conference slate will be in Athens, Ga., on December 18.

Dec. 18 at Georgia (TBA)

First ever meeting with the Bulldogs

Georgia posted a 14-12 record last season, bring in former 5-star forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim

2020-21 NET: 100

Mason wraps up non-conference play with a pair of home contests in late December.

Dec. 21 vs. American (ESPN+)

Third meeting in the past four seasons

Mason leads the all-time series, 32-11

2020-21 NET: 201

Dec. 23 vs. Coppin State (ESPN+)

23rd all-time meeting between the programs

Coppin State is coached by former University of Maryland All-American Juan Dixon

2020-21 NET: 268