George Mason unveils non-conference hoops schedule

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Jul. 2, 2021, 1:10 pm

George MasonGeorge Mason has announced its 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule, which includes seven home games, marquee road contests at Maryland and Georgia and a competitive three-game tournament in November.

The Patriots open their inaugural campaign under new head coach Kim English with three-consecutive home contests inside EagleBank Arena.

Nov. 9 vs. Stony Brook (ESPN+)

  • Seawolves return top-3 scorers
  • Program has won 20+ games in two of the past three seasons
  • 2020-21 NET: 226

Nov. 12 vs. Penn (ESPN+)

  • Quakers did not compete in 2020-21
  • Penn has won 18+ games in two of their past three campaigns
  • 2019-20 NET: 149

Nov. 14 vs. Morgan State (ESPN+)

  • Bears return All-MEAC guards De’Torrion Ware and Malik Miller
  • Program adds transfers Seventh Woods (UNC/USC) and Myles Douglas (Saint Joseph’s)
  • 2020-21 NET: 193

After the season-opening homestand, Mason hits the road for a pair of away contests.

Nov. 17 at Maryland (TBA)

  • Terrapins return four of five starters and welcome Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell
  • Maryland reached the NCAA Round of 32 in 2020-21
  • 2020-21 NET: 38

Nov. 19 at James Madison (TBA)

  • 100th all-time meeting (Mason’s most common opponent)
  • JMU posted a much-improved 13-7 record (8-2 CAA) in 2020-21
  • 2020-21 NET: 140

The Patriots wrap up the road trip, then head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to compete in the Nov. 22-24 Sanford Pentagon Crossover Classic (ESPN3).

Nevada

  • Return all five starters, including top-3 scorers Grant Sherfield (18.6 ppg), Desmond Cambridge Jr. (16.3 ppg) and Warren Washington (10.0 ppg)
  • Program has averaged 24 wins over the past six campaigns
  • 2020-21 NET: 101

Washington

  • Huskies bring in four high-major transfers in P.J. Fuller (TCU), Daejon Davis (Stanford), Terrell Brown Jr. (Arizona) and Emmitt Matthews Jr. (West Virginia)
  • Head coach Mike Hopkins’ recruiting class is ranked in the Rivals top-50
  • 2020-21 NET: 168

South Dakota State

  • Team returns majority of roster from 2020-21 squad which tallied a 16-7 mark and 9-3 record in Summit action.
  • SDSU has earned three NCAA bids over the last six seasons and won at least 22 games in four of those campaigns
  • 2020-21 NET: 115

Following the Thanksgiving tournament, the Patriots return home to play two-consecutive home games inside EagleBank Arena.

Dec. 4 vs. Old Dominion (ESPN+)

  • Monarchs went 15-8 (11-5 C-USA) in 2020-21
  • First home game vs. ODU since 2014-15 season
  • 2020-21 NET: 132

Dec. 7 vs. Navy (ESPN+)

  • Midshipmen put together strong 15-3 (12-1 Patriot) season in 2020-21
  • Navy brings back seven of top-8 scorers from that team
  • 2020-21 NET: 107

Mason’s final road contest of the non-conference slate will be in Athens, Ga., on December 18.

Dec. 18 at Georgia (TBA)

  • First ever meeting with the Bulldogs
  • Georgia posted a 14-12 record last season, bring in former 5-star forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim
  • 2020-21 NET: 100

Mason wraps up non-conference play with a pair of home contests in late December.

Dec. 21 vs. American (ESPN+)

  • Third meeting in the past four seasons
  • Mason leads the all-time series, 32-11
  • 2020-21 NET: 201

Dec. 23 vs. Coppin State (ESPN+)

  • 23rd all-time meeting between the programs
  • Coppin State is coached by former University of Maryland All-American Juan Dixon
  • 2020-21 NET: 268

