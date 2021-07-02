George Mason unveils non-conference hoops schedule
George Mason has announced its 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule, which includes seven home games, marquee road contests at Maryland and Georgia and a competitive three-game tournament in November.
The Patriots open their inaugural campaign under new head coach Kim English with three-consecutive home contests inside EagleBank Arena.
Nov. 9 vs. Stony Brook (ESPN+)
- Seawolves return top-3 scorers
- Program has won 20+ games in two of the past three seasons
- 2020-21 NET: 226
Nov. 12 vs. Penn (ESPN+)
- Quakers did not compete in 2020-21
- Penn has won 18+ games in two of their past three campaigns
- 2019-20 NET: 149
Nov. 14 vs. Morgan State (ESPN+)
- Bears return All-MEAC guards De’Torrion Ware and Malik Miller
- Program adds transfers Seventh Woods (UNC/USC) and Myles Douglas (Saint Joseph’s)
- 2020-21 NET: 193
After the season-opening homestand, Mason hits the road for a pair of away contests.
Nov. 17 at Maryland (TBA)
- Terrapins return four of five starters and welcome Rhode Island transfer Fatts Russell
- Maryland reached the NCAA Round of 32 in 2020-21
- 2020-21 NET: 38
Nov. 19 at James Madison (TBA)
- 100th all-time meeting (Mason’s most common opponent)
- JMU posted a much-improved 13-7 record (8-2 CAA) in 2020-21
- 2020-21 NET: 140
The Patriots wrap up the road trip, then head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to compete in the Nov. 22-24 Sanford Pentagon Crossover Classic (ESPN3).
Nevada
- Return all five starters, including top-3 scorers Grant Sherfield (18.6 ppg), Desmond Cambridge Jr. (16.3 ppg) and Warren Washington (10.0 ppg)
- Program has averaged 24 wins over the past six campaigns
- 2020-21 NET: 101
Washington
- Huskies bring in four high-major transfers in P.J. Fuller (TCU), Daejon Davis (Stanford), Terrell Brown Jr. (Arizona) and Emmitt Matthews Jr. (West Virginia)
- Head coach Mike Hopkins’ recruiting class is ranked in the Rivals top-50
- 2020-21 NET: 168
South Dakota State
- Team returns majority of roster from 2020-21 squad which tallied a 16-7 mark and 9-3 record in Summit action.
- SDSU has earned three NCAA bids over the last six seasons and won at least 22 games in four of those campaigns
- 2020-21 NET: 115
Following the Thanksgiving tournament, the Patriots return home to play two-consecutive home games inside EagleBank Arena.
Dec. 4 vs. Old Dominion (ESPN+)
- Monarchs went 15-8 (11-5 C-USA) in 2020-21
- First home game vs. ODU since 2014-15 season
- 2020-21 NET: 132
Dec. 7 vs. Navy (ESPN+)
- Midshipmen put together strong 15-3 (12-1 Patriot) season in 2020-21
- Navy brings back seven of top-8 scorers from that team
- 2020-21 NET: 107
Mason’s final road contest of the non-conference slate will be in Athens, Ga., on December 18.
Dec. 18 at Georgia (TBA)
- First ever meeting with the Bulldogs
- Georgia posted a 14-12 record last season, bring in former 5-star forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim
- 2020-21 NET: 100
Mason wraps up non-conference play with a pair of home contests in late December.
Dec. 21 vs. American (ESPN+)
- Third meeting in the past four seasons
- Mason leads the all-time series, 32-11
- 2020-21 NET: 201
Dec. 23 vs. Coppin State (ESPN+)
- 23rd all-time meeting between the programs
- Coppin State is coached by former University of Maryland All-American Juan Dixon
- 2020-21 NET: 268