Game Preview: Virginia Tech hosts Georgia Tech looking to snap five-game skid

Virginia Tech Football (2-6) will aim to snap a five-game losing streak when it hosts Georgia Tech (3-5) on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are reeling due to severely underwhelming performances over the last month-plus, but there are no dies in college football, so there will have to be a winner at Lane Stadium.

Playing for pride, both teams are in transition as the Hokies look to build under Brent Pry, while the Yellow Jackets fired coach Geoff Collins in September and look for stability.

Where to watch?

The game will air on RSN at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

What to know about the Hokies

They are reeling, but they know they have it in them. Taking a 21-3 lead at NC State on Thursday of last week, it showed the explosiveness they have in attack. But the defense could not get off the field before losing 22-21. It was a heartbreaking defeat that would have given them so much confidence, and now they must dig deep. The defense has played better but the offense is still leaving too many plays out on the field. They have failed to score 30 points in a single game this season and have surpassed 24 just once in their last five games. Expect them to take more shots early on drives.

What to know about Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets managed to string together back-to-back wins against Pittsburgh and Duke before looking to Virginia and Florida State. And now they enter a tricky part of their schedule with this being their easiest remaining game. With Miami, No. 17 and No. 1 Georgia left, this is a game they really want to have to boost confidence. But in order to do so, they must keep guard of Kaleb Smith down the sidelines because he’s shown an ability to make some spectacular plays. Except them to try and drop deep and keep everything in front of them, while offensively they’ll mix it up with Zack Pyron coming off a decent showing against Florida State, going 18-for-28 for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Prediction

Virginia Tech 24, Georgia Tech 14