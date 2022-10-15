Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens travel to New York to take on the red-hot Giants

The Baltimore Ravens aim to stay atop the AFC North when they visit the red-hot New York Giants on Sunday.

Baltimore is 3-2 on the season but undefeated on the road and holding a one-game lead over both the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals. Meanwhile, the Giants are somehow 4-1 on the season in year one for Brian Daboll, fresh off beating the Green Bay Packers in London.

Where to watch?

The game will start at 1 p.m. and air on CBS. If you don’t have this game on your local CBS, you’ll need access to NFL Sunday Ticket.

What to know about the Ravens

The Ravens have won two of their last three games and enter this game looking to click a bit more on offense. They have 39 combined points in their last two contests, leaving points out there on the field more than one would expect. Against a Giants team, they cannot let that happen. This team has the ability to keep it close with the offense typically slow out of the gates, so Baltimore must be focused on establishing a lead early, even if that means taking a few risks. Expect them to run Lamar Jackson more early on than they did last time out.

What to know about the Giants

They certainly don’t score a lot of points, but they don’t give up a lot either. The Giants’ 27 points against Green Bay was their season-high, averaging just north of 20 points per game. But they have not given up more than 23 in a game this season, twice holding teams to under 20.

The offense, however, is very one dimensional at time, and that dimension is Saquan Barkley. Not only is he the team’s start and obviously leading rusher (533 yards and three touchdowns), but he also leads the team in receptions with 18. You lock him up, and you beat them with little trouble.

Prediction

Baltimore 27, New York 16