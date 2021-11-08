Game Notes: What you need to know for UVA-Navy season opener
No. 25 Virginia hosts Navy in its 2021-22 season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 9 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Navy game will be televised on ACC Network and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
For Openers
- UVA begins its 117th season of men’s basketball, sporting a 1,673-1,182 (.586) all-time record.
- UVA is 22-1 in its last 23 season-opening games, including an 89-54 win over Towson last season at Bubbleville.
- Virginia has an eight-game winning streak on opening night and is 11-1 in season openers under head coach Tony Bennett.
- The lone opening-night loss under Bennett came at George Mason (63-59) to begin the 2012-13 campaign.
- The Cavaliers are 94-22 all-time in 116 season-opening games.
- UVA is 146-41 (.781) in non-conference action under Bennett.
Emmet Street Closure
- Due to construction, a portion of Emmet Street from Massie Road to Ivy Road is temporarily closed to through traffic.
- The Emmet Ivy Garage (EIG) will only be accessible via Ivy Road.
- There is no direct impact to parking, however, please allow for additional time to navigate this new traffic pattern.
On The Horizon
- No. 25 Virginia hosts Radford in nonconference action on Friday, Nov. 12. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.