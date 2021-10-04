Game Notes: Virginia Tech hosts #14 Notre Dame on Saturday

Virginia Tech returns to action this week with a ranked opponent as it hosts No. 14 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ACC Network.

The Hokies (3-1) are set for their final non-conference game of the season before playing seven straight ACC games to close the regular season. Tech enters the game with a four-game home winning streak dating back to 2020. Notre Dame has won 35 straight games against unranked opponents with their last loss in such a game coming vs. Virginia Tech (11/19/16). The Hokies are seeking to knock off a pair of AP Top 25 foes at Lane Stadium in the same season for the first time since 2009 after opening the season with a victory over No. 10 North Carolina.

QB Braxton Burmeister owns a 6-2 career record as Tech’s starting quarterback, including a 5-0 mark at Lane Stadium. The Hokies’ offense has also been led by RBs Jalen Holston and Raheem Blackshear who have rushed for 159 and 148 yards, respectively. WR Tré Turner leads the receivers through four games with 16 receptions for 250 yards and a touchdown.

Tech’s defense is permitting 15.3 ppg, a figure that ranks seventh among Power Five squads and 11th in the FBS. The Hokies have also given up an ACC-low 71 first downs. LBs Alan Tisdale (33 total tackles) and Dax Holiifield (30 total tackles) lead the team in that department. CB Jermaine Waller is tied for the ACC lead with three interceptions after starting the season with picks in three straight games. DL TyJuan Garbutt and Hollifield are tied for the team lead with 3.0 sacks apiece. Hollifield also has a team-high 4.5 TFL. WR Tayvion Robinson leads the ACC with a 15.0-yard punt return average, a mark that ranks fourth among Power Five players.

The Fighting Irish (4-1) come to Blacksburg for the second time in their history following their first loss of the season to No. 7 Cincinnati. Irish QBs Jack Coan and Drew Pyne each threw for over 100 yards and TE Michael Mayer led the team with eight receptions for 93 yards. DL Isaiah Foskey forced the lone turnover for the Irish when he recorded a 10-yard strip sack which LB Drew White recovered and returned for 28 yards.

Gameday Information

Saturday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET

Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.

No. 14 Notre Dame (4-1)

Head Coach: Brian Kelly (11th season)

Record at ND: 96-38; Career: 267-95-2 (28th season)

Series: ND leads 2-1

Live Stats: click here

TV Broadcast

ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien

Analyst: Tim Hasselbeck

Sideline: Kelsey Riggs

Local Radio

Virginia Tech Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser

Analyst: Mike Burnop

Sideline: Wes McElroy

Virginia Tech Game Notes: click here