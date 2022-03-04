Game Notes: Virginia closes regular season at Louisville on Saturday
Virginia (17-12, 11-8 ACC) concludes its regular season slate at Louisville (12-17, 6-13 ACC) on Saturday. Tipoff at KFC Yum! Center is set for noon.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Louisville game will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be available on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
Virginia Notes
- UVA is led by its backcourt of Kihei Clark (10.3 ppg & 4.2 apg) and Reece Beekman (7.9 ppg, 4.9 apg, 3.4 rpg & 2.0 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (15.5 ppg & 7.0 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (11.4 ppg).
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.
- Francisco Caffaro (4.6 ppg & 4.7 rpg) and Kadin Shedrick (6.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg & 2.1 bpg) anchor the paint. Shedrick started the first 16 games, while Caffaro has started the last 13 contests.
- Kody Stattmann (36.7% 3FGs), Malachi Poindexter, Taine Murray, Igor Miliĉić Jr. and Carson McCorkle provide perimeter depth off the bench.
Last Time vs. Louisville
- Kihei Clark tallied 15 points to lead Virginia to a 64-52 win over Louisville on Jan. 24 at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Jayden Gardner added 14 points and Kadin Shedrick (11) and Armaan Franklin (10) reached double figures for the Cavaliers, who improved to 12-8, 6-4 ACC.
- UVA jumped to a 22-5 lead and shot 47.1 percent (24 of 51) in its third straight win over the Cardinals.
- Reece Beekman handed out a career-high 11 assists.
- UVA outrebounded Louisville 37-26.
- Jarrod West led Louisville (11-9, 5-5 ACC) with 14 points.