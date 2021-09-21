Game Notes: UVA set to host Wake Forest in Friday Night ACC Football

Virginia (2-1, 0-1 ACC) returns home on Friday night to host Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0 ACC) at Scott Stadium at 7 p.m.

Broadcast Information

The game will air on ESPN2. Fans can also stream the game live on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

Game Notes

Virginia will host Wake Forest at Scott Stadium for the first time since 2012. The Cavaliers are looking to snap a four-game winless streak against the Demon Deacons.

Virginia has won six straight home games including non-conference wins over William & Mary and Illinois this season.

Since 2019, UVA is 14-1 at Scott Stadium. That is the seventh best overall home winning percentage in college football over the past two seasons and UVA’s 19-2 home record since 2018 ranks No. 2 among all ACC teams.

Virginia will play its third night game of the season on Friday. Under Bronco Mendenhall, the Cavaliers are 8-1 at home in night games and have won eight straight home games under the lights.

With starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong out due to an injury, the Cavaliers used three different quarterbacks (Lindell Stone, Ira Armstead and Keytaon Thompson) and rushed for a total of 218 yards in a 40-23 loss at Wake Forest last season. Demon Deacon running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 128 yards and three scores and kicker Nick Sciba was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goal attempts including a long of 44 with 5:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.

UVA News and Notes

Virginia enters Friday with the No. 2 passing offense in the country behind Western Kentucky (456.6). The Cavaliers are averaging 438.3 yards per game through the air.

The Cavaliers enter the week averaging 559.3 yards of total offense, tops in the ACC and fourth most of any school in FBS.

Brennan Armstrong leads the nation in passing yards per game (432.7). He ranks in the top five in the country in completions per game (2nd – 29), passing touchdowns (2nd – 11), passing yards (2nd – 1,298), points responsible for (3rd – 80), passing efficiency (4th – 188.7) and points responsible for per game (4th – 26.7)

Brennan Armstrong passed for school-record 554 yards in UVA’s 59-39 loss at North Carolina. It was the third-highest single-game total in ACC history. It was the first time a UVA quarterback and a UVA offense accumulated 500 yards or more passing. It marked only the fifth time UVA has thrown for 400 or more yards as a team and the second time its passed for 400 or more yards in an ACC contest.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks established career-highs in receptions (7) and yards (183) on Saturday against North Carolina. His 183 yards receiving were the sixth-highest single-game total ever by a UVA receiver. He caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, the second TD reception of 40 or more yards in his career (44 vs. Liberty in 2019).

Wicks was the first UVA wideout with 150 yards in a game since Olamide Zaccheaus’ school-record 247 against Ohio in 2018.

After three weeks of action, Wicks is second in the ACC in yards receiving with 346. He ranks in the top-10 in all purpose yards per game (7th – 115.3), receiving touchdowns (T-3 – 3) and yards per reception (T-2 – 24.71)

Billy Kemp established career highs in yards (106) and touchdowns (2) against North Carolina. Kemp had a 32-yard reception in the 2nd quarter, a career-long.

Virginia had two wide receivers with 100 or more receiving yards (Wicks-183, Kemp-106) against North Carolina, the first time since 2019 when Hasise Dubois (143) and Joe Reed (107) vs. Notre Dame in 2019.

Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson found 11 different receivers against North Carolina. Jacob Rodriguez and Malachi Fields hauled in the first receptions of their careers against North Carolina.

Virginia has five players ranked in the ACC’s top 17 in receiving yards (No. 2. Wicks, No. 7. Kemp No. 11. Thompson, No. 15. Woods, No. 17. Henry).