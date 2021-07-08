FredNats’ comeback not enough in 11-9 loss

Published Thursday, Jul. 8, 2021, 9:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Trailing 10-0 in the fourth inning, the Fredericksburg Nationals mounted a valiant effort in Wednesday night’s game but ultimately fell short in an 11-9 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Karlo Seijas (L, 2-7) struggled, allowing three runs in the first inning and four runs in the second before departing. Singles from Bryan Ramos and Luis Mieses were followed by a sacrifice fly from Harvin Mendoza to give the Cannon Ballers a quick edge in the first, and a Samil Polanco single and DJ Gladney double highlighted the four-run second.

Things went little better for Edward Ureña, who allowed two runs in the third on singles from José Rodríguez and Ramos. He allowed another run in the fourth on a Chase Krogman single, giving the Cannon Ballers a 10-0 lead.

Kannapolis starter Angel Acevedo worked quietly through four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth as the FredNats began their comeback. He departed after singles from José Sánchez and Jackson Cluff, and Viandel Peña greeted reliever Garvin Alston Jr. with a two-run single to get the FredNats on the board. With two outs in the inning, Onix Vega hit an RBI single and Jake Randa hit an RBI double to bring the score to 10-4.

Daniel Millwee’s run-scoring fielder’s choice gave Kannapolis their 11th run of the night in the sixth inning, but the FredNats added three more in the bottom half. Junior Martina hit a two-run homer, Cluff walked and got to third, and Ricardo Méndez hit an RBI single to make the score 11-7. Jordan Mikel (W, 2-0) allowed an inherited runner to score, but got Jake Randa to fly out to strand two FredNats on base.

Tomás Alastre worked a scoreless seventh and eighth, allowing the FredNats to draw even closer when Méndez hit a two-run homer over the foul pole in right field in the bottom of the eighth. Fredericksburg brought the tying run to the plate five times between the eighth and ninth innings, but Marcus Evey (S, 2) struck out the final two batters of the ballgame to help the Cannon Ballers hold on.

The FredNats continue their series against the Cannon Ballers on Thursday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.